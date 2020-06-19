All apartments in Ridgefield
Find more places like 202 N 33rd Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgefield, WA
/
202 N 33rd Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

202 N 33rd Ct

202 North 33rd Court · (360) 949-6986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridgefield
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 N 33rd Ct · Avail. Jul 4

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
202 N 33rd Ct Available 07/04/20 Luxury Townhome In Ridgefield! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield. This home features a granite kitchen, custom cabinets with stainless appliances all built with the craftsmanship of the areas top custom home builder, upgraded carpet and hardwood floor.

This home has A/C.

www.pnwland.com

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,795
• Application Fee: $35.00
• Security Deposit: $1,795
• Move in Fee $250

Pet Policy
• Cats allowed
• Dogs allowed
$500 pet deposit
$250 Pet Move in Fee
NO Pet Rent

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features/ Square Footage listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any misrepresentation in this description.

Pacific NW Land, LLC. is a Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE5192538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 N 33rd Ct have any available units?
202 N 33rd Ct has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 N 33rd Ct have?
Some of 202 N 33rd Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 N 33rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
202 N 33rd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N 33rd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 N 33rd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 202 N 33rd Ct offer parking?
No, 202 N 33rd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 202 N 33rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 N 33rd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N 33rd Ct have a pool?
No, 202 N 33rd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 202 N 33rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 202 N 33rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N 33rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 N 33rd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 N 33rd Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 N 33rd Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202 N 33rd Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive
Ridgefield, WA 98642

Similar Pages

Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms
Ridgefield Apartments with GarageRidgefield Apartments with Pool
Ridgefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, OR
Brush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WASandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity