/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, WA
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3432 S 4th Way
3432 South 4th Way, Ridgefield, WA
4 bedroom home in Ridgefield - This home is available for immediate move in. It is located in the Rigefield High School District. Extra large master bedroom with very large master bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 N. 33rd Ct.
307 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
307 N. 33rd Ct. Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhome in Ridgefield - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
204 N 33rd Ct
204 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
1 of 7
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
319 N 33rd Ct
319 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
319 N 33rd Ct Available 03/05/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent!!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5007 NW 137th Cir
5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17022 NE 18th Avenue
17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA
17022 NE 18th Avenue Available 06/17/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 NW 153rd Street
518 Northwest 153rd Street, Clark County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1869 sqft
518 NW 153rd Street Available 07/01/20 This Salmon Creek 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has it all! - This fantastic Salmon Creek 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home has an open "great room" floor plan with a corner gas fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5606 NW 147th Way
5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
112 NW 147th St.
112 Northwest 147th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1513 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in desirable Salmon Creek area! - 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carter Park
1 Unit Available
115 West 32nd St
115 West 32nd Street, Vancouver, WA
115 West 32nd St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown Vancouver Home - Beautiful vintage 1915 bungalow located just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Esther Short park. Lot of space with 4 bedrooms and a full finished basement.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1119 NW 16th Ave.
1119 Northwest 16th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
Spacious 2 story in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! - Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath available in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! Built in 2002, this home includes a good sized front yard, fenced backyard, washer/dryer hook ups,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 NW 7th Street
2710 Northwest 7th Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1341 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Battle Ground! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room, dining and spacious kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3610 NE 81st Circle
3610 Northeast 81st Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1706 NW 22nd Avenue
1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
1706 NW 22nd Avenue Available 06/20/20 Classic & Modern Ranch - Classic & Modern Ranch This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout.
Similar Pages
Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 2 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRidgefield 3 BedroomsRidgefield Apartments with Balcony
Ridgefield Apartments with GarageRidgefield Apartments with GymRidgefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgefield Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, OR