All apartments in Richland
Find more places like Cedar North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland, WA
/
Cedar North
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

Cedar North

1621 George Washington Way · (202) 759-3641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99354

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit D23 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar North.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
parking
gym
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building. It is conveniently located with easy access to Hanford, the Research District and Washington State University at Tri- Cities. The Columbia River is a short walk or bike ride away so experience Leslie Groves Park and the Riverfront Trail. You will also enjoy the close proximity to shopping, schools, other parks and public transportation in beautiful North Richland.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, max weight of 35 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar North have any available units?
Cedar North has a unit available for $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cedar North have?
Some of Cedar North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar North currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar North pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar North is pet friendly.
Does Cedar North offer parking?
Yes, Cedar North offers parking.
Does Cedar North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar North have a pool?
Yes, Cedar North has a pool.
Does Cedar North have accessible units?
No, Cedar North does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar North has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedar North has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cedar North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue
Richland, WA 99354
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl
Richland, WA 99352
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard
Richland, WA 99352
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave
Richland, WA 99352
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr
Richland, WA 99352
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave
Richland, WA 99354
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl
Richland, WA 99352

Similar Pages

Richland 1 BedroomsRichland 2 Bedrooms
Richland Apartments with BalconyRichland Apartments with Gym
Richland Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
Moses Lake, WAHermiston, OR
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity