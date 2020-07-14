Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse on-site laundry pool parking gym

Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building. It is conveniently located with easy access to Hanford, the Research District and Washington State University at Tri- Cities. The Columbia River is a short walk or bike ride away so experience Leslie Groves Park and the Riverfront Trail. You will also enjoy the close proximity to shopping, schools, other parks and public transportation in beautiful North Richland.