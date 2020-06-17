All apartments in Richland
Richland, WA
519 Clermont Dr.
519 Clermont Dr.

519 Clermont Drive · (509) 820-3637
Location

519 Clermont Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 519 Clermont Dr. · Avail. Jul 6

$2,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2575 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
519 Clermont Dr. Available 07/06/20 Amazing South Richland Rental - Not available to see until early July.

Large home in South Richland with great views!
This house is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office.
The main living space is open and bright with big windows & vaulted ceilings. Formal living room and dining room in the entry plus a large kitchen with breakfast nook that's open to a family room with fireplace. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas cook top in kitchen.
The master is very cozy with a fireplace & private access to the backyard. His & Hers closets plus the attached bath has double vanity, soaking tub & standing shower.
Both other bedrooms are a great size with good closet space and the office is large with double glass doors.
Beautifully landscaped yard on a corner lot & fenced back yard.
2 car garage
Dogs negotiable on an approved application with a fee

Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease term

Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,661 Refundable Deposit
$344 Inspection Fee
$290 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5254453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Clermont Dr. have any available units?
519 Clermont Dr. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 Clermont Dr. have?
Some of 519 Clermont Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Clermont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
519 Clermont Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Clermont Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Clermont Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 519 Clermont Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 519 Clermont Dr. does offer parking.
Does 519 Clermont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Clermont Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Clermont Dr. have a pool?
No, 519 Clermont Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 519 Clermont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 519 Clermont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Clermont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Clermont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Clermont Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Clermont Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
