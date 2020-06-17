Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

519 Clermont Dr. Available 07/06/20 Amazing South Richland Rental - Not available to see until early July.



Large home in South Richland with great views!

This house is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office.

The main living space is open and bright with big windows & vaulted ceilings. Formal living room and dining room in the entry plus a large kitchen with breakfast nook that's open to a family room with fireplace. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas cook top in kitchen.

The master is very cozy with a fireplace & private access to the backyard. His & Hers closets plus the attached bath has double vanity, soaking tub & standing shower.

Both other bedrooms are a great size with good closet space and the office is large with double glass doors.

Beautifully landscaped yard on a corner lot & fenced back yard.

2 car garage

Dogs negotiable on an approved application with a fee



Additional Lease Information:

12 month lease term



Deposit & Fees Include:

$1,661 Refundable Deposit

$344 Inspection Fee

$290 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5254453)