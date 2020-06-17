Amenities
519 Clermont Dr. Available 07/06/20 Amazing South Richland Rental - Not available to see until early July.
Large home in South Richland with great views!
This house is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office.
The main living space is open and bright with big windows & vaulted ceilings. Formal living room and dining room in the entry plus a large kitchen with breakfast nook that's open to a family room with fireplace. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas cook top in kitchen.
The master is very cozy with a fireplace & private access to the backyard. His & Hers closets plus the attached bath has double vanity, soaking tub & standing shower.
Both other bedrooms are a great size with good closet space and the office is large with double glass doors.
Beautifully landscaped yard on a corner lot & fenced back yard.
2 car garage
Dogs negotiable on an approved application with a fee
Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease term
Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,661 Refundable Deposit
$344 Inspection Fee
$290 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5254453)