Richland, WA
504 Sanford Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

504 Sanford Ave.

504 Sanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

504 Sanford Avenue, Richland, WA 99352

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
carpet
range
Property Amenities
504 Sanford - Built in 1944, this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is a must see, with a fully fenced backyard and underground sprinklers. Kitchen comes furnished with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove. There is laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Sorry no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Sanford Ave. have any available units?
504 Sanford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, WA.
What amenities does 504 Sanford Ave. have?
Some of 504 Sanford Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Sanford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
504 Sanford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Sanford Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 504 Sanford Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 504 Sanford Ave. offer parking?
No, 504 Sanford Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 504 Sanford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Sanford Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Sanford Ave. have a pool?
No, 504 Sanford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 504 Sanford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 504 Sanford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Sanford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Sanford Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Sanford Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Sanford Ave. has units with air conditioning.
