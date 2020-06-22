Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3143 Willow Pointe Dr. - Beautiful, 2 story townhouse with view of Columbia River! Walking distance to PNNL, Plank flooring throughout (no carpet), Lower level has 2 guest bedrooms, with a shared bathroom, laundry room and direct access to 2-car garage with automatic opener. Upper level has master suite with private bathroom, living room, open kitchen with island & pantry and separate eating area. Backyard with grass and patio, yard care taken care of by HOA. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840622)