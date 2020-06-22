All apartments in Richland
Find more places like 3143 Willow Pointe Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland, WA
/
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3143 Willow Pointe Dr.

3143 Willow Pointe Drive · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3143 Willow Pointe Drive, Richland, WA 99354

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3143 Willow Pointe Dr. - Beautiful, 2 story townhouse with view of Columbia River! Walking distance to PNNL, Plank flooring throughout (no carpet), Lower level has 2 guest bedrooms, with a shared bathroom, laundry room and direct access to 2-car garage with automatic opener. Upper level has master suite with private bathroom, living room, open kitchen with island & pantry and separate eating area. Backyard with grass and patio, yard care taken care of by HOA. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. have any available units?
3143 Willow Pointe Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. have?
Some of 3143 Willow Pointe Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Willow Pointe Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. have a pool?
No, 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3143 Willow Pointe Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3143 Willow Pointe Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard
Richland, WA 99352
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave
Richland, WA 99352
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct
Richland, WA 99352
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave
Richland, WA 99354
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl
Richland, WA 99352
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue
Richland, WA 99354

Similar Pages

Richland 1 BedroomsRichland 2 Bedrooms
Richland Apartments with BalconyRichland Apartments with Gym
Richland Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
Moses Lake, WAHermiston, OR
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity