311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play. Will have new carpet and flooring, more pictures to come. Sorry no pets!! For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



(RLNE5492202)