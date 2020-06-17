All apartments in Richland
311 Barth Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

311 Barth Ave.

311 Barth Avenue · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 311 Barth Ave. · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play. Will have new carpet and flooring, more pictures to come. Sorry no pets!! For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Barth Ave. have any available units?
311 Barth Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Barth Ave. have?
Some of 311 Barth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Barth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
311 Barth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Barth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 311 Barth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 311 Barth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 311 Barth Ave. does offer parking.
Does 311 Barth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Barth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Barth Ave. have a pool?
No, 311 Barth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 311 Barth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 311 Barth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Barth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Barth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Barth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Barth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
