Available for Rent is a newly remodeled, upstairs Unit in Richland. The interior is very big and spacious. It boasts almost 900 sqft. Both rooms are roomy, and it also has a little balcony. Kitchen is very open and has a little bar area. Unit also comes with a small storage shed. Water, Sewage and Garbage Included. Tenant is responsible for Electricity. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING. W/D Hook Ups.