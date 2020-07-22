All apartments in Puyallup
Puyallup, WA
510 10th St SE
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

510 10th St SE

510 10th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Puyallup
Location

510 10th Street Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Puyallup 2 bd, 1 ba, garage, $1395 discounted rent, 6 month lease - Available soon - Bungalow style 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 920 sq ft house. detached 1 car garage, forced air heat, built in 1940. Some updates to the kitchen and bathroom, tiled back splashes, The back yard and deck are perfect for that summer BBQ action,as well as plenty of play room for the little ones. One car detached garage with a carport, NO pets please. Will be cleaning, painting and doing maintenance in early December, should be available to show the second week of December. The BASE rent of $1495 will be discounted to $1395 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1400 deposit, 6 month lease. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or a time to schedule to see this home. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com where you can contact us, view our rental criteria, fill out an application and more!

Nearby Schools (may or may not be assigned):
Spinning Elementary
Kalles Junior High
Puyallup High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4485222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 10th St SE have any available units?
510 10th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 510 10th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
510 10th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 10th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 510 10th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 510 10th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 510 10th St SE offers parking.
Does 510 10th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 10th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 10th St SE have a pool?
No, 510 10th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 510 10th St SE have accessible units?
No, 510 10th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 10th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 10th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 10th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 10th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
