510 10th St SE

Puyallup 2 bd, 1 ba, garage, $1395 discounted rent, 6 month lease - Available soon - Bungalow style 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 920 sq ft house. detached 1 car garage, forced air heat, built in 1940. Some updates to the kitchen and bathroom, tiled back splashes, The back yard and deck are perfect for that summer BBQ action,as well as plenty of play room for the little ones. One car detached garage with a carport, NO pets please. Will be cleaning, painting and doing maintenance in early December, should be available to show the second week of December. The BASE rent of $1495 will be discounted to $1395 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1400 deposit, 6 month lease. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or a time to schedule to see this home. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com where you can contact us, view our rental criteria, fill out an application and more!



Nearby Schools (may or may not be assigned):

Spinning Elementary

Kalles Junior High

Puyallup High



No Pets Allowed



