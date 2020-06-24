2103 Manorwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom two-story home in Manorwood Community. Home features spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, under counter sink, beautiful fireplace in the living room plus AC for those summer days. Large deck has plenty of room for entertainment. You'll love this great neighborhood, surrounded by trees & miles of sidewalks. Quick access to freeways, shopping, close to Puyallup schools & Pierce college.



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.