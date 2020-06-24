All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 2103 Manorwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
2103 Manorwood Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 11:26 PM

2103 Manorwood Drive

2103 Manorwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2103 Manorwood Drive, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom two-story home in Manorwood Community. Home features spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, under counter sink, beautiful fireplace in the living room plus AC for those summer days. Large deck has plenty of room for entertainment. You'll love this great neighborhood, surrounded by trees & miles of sidewalks. Quick access to freeways, shopping, close to Puyallup schools & Pierce college.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Manorwood Drive have any available units?
2103 Manorwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Manorwood Drive have?
Some of 2103 Manorwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Manorwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Manorwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Manorwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Manorwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Manorwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2103 Manorwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Manorwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Manorwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Manorwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Manorwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Manorwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2103 Manorwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Manorwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Manorwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle