All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1525 5th Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1525 5th Street Southeast
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:02 PM

1525 5th Street Southeast

1525 5th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1525 5th Street Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Air Conditioning And Great Views Of The Olympics. Close To Shopping and Hospital, Formal Living Dining & Family Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Huge Oak Kitchen W/Tiled Island. Gas Heat & Fireplace, 5pc Master Bath, Double Vanities In 2nd Bath, Garage W/Overhead Storage, Fully Fenced Low Maintenance back yard Yard.

First, last and deposit. Background check $35 per adult.
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Air Conditioning And Great Views Of The Olympics. Close To Shopping and Hospital, Formal Living Dining & Family Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Huge Oak Kitchen W/Tiled Island. Gas Heat & Fireplace, 5pc Master Bath, Double Vanities In 2nd Bath, Garage W/Overhead Storage, Fully Fenced Low Maintenance back yard Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 5th Street Southeast have any available units?
1525 5th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 5th Street Southeast have?
Some of 1525 5th Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 5th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1525 5th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 5th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1525 5th Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 1525 5th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1525 5th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 1525 5th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 5th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 5th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1525 5th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1525 5th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1525 5th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 5th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 5th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPuyallup 2 Bedroom Apartments
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle