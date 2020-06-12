/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pullman, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
11 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills West
635 Northwest Golden Hills Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Whispering Hills West in Pullman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
8 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills
635 SW Golden Hills Dr, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1228 sqft
Live Beautifully at Whispering Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
546 SE Jackson Available 07/01/20 4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer& dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr D303
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr D303 Available 08/01/20 3Bd/2Ba Near Campus! W/D Included! - This is a nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in a well-maintained building, located close to WSU campus and the bus stop.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1525 NW Arcadia
1525 Northwest Arcadia Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1916 sqft
1525 NW Arcadia Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/1 Ba on Military Hill! - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is located close to WSU Campus, SEL and High School. Great floor plan, location and yard. (RLNE5742121)
Results within 1 mile of Pullman
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1930 NW Arcadia Street
1930 Northwest Arcadia Drive, Whitman County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
1930 NW Arcadia Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath on military hill! - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on Military Hill has 1700 square feet of living space. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard and well kept home built in 2002.
Results within 10 miles of Pullman
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
618 S Washington
618 South Washington Street, Moscow, ID
618 S Washington Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom House Downtown - Location Location Location!! 1600 sq/ft 4 bed 2 bath House Large deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful summer evening.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
326 S. Asbury Street
326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.