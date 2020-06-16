630 NE Maiden Lane - 35

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Enjoy one of our popular 2 bedroom units with a balcony at 630 NE Maiden Lane. Large closets--This unit comes with ample storage. Views of Reaney park and a short walk to campus. Right next door to Don's Midway Grocery so snacks and drinks are close by. Owner provides water, sewer, garbage, hot water, and internet. Tenant only pays for rent and electricity. We do have some off street covered parking available. Coin-operated laundry in the building.

Lease term: JULY 1, 2020 - May 28, 2021. Security deposit $450 per person and due July 1, 2020. Due at lease signing is first and last month rent.

Cats allowed. $200 pet fee per pet. Up to 2 cats allowed.