All apartments in Pullman
Find more places like 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pullman, WA
/
630 NE Maiden Lane - 35
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

630 NE Maiden Lane - 35

630 Northeast Maiden Lane · (509) 332-2151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pullman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

630 Northeast Maiden Lane, Pullman, WA 99163

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Enjoy one of our popular 2 bedroom units with a balcony at 630 NE Maiden Lane. Large closets--This unit comes with ample storage. Views of Reaney park and a short walk to campus. Right next door to Don's Midway Grocery so snacks and drinks are close by. Owner provides water, sewer, garbage, hot water, and internet. Tenant only pays for rent and electricity. We do have some off street covered parking available. Coin-operated laundry in the building.
Lease term: JULY 1, 2020 - May 28, 2021. Security deposit $450 per person and due July 1, 2020. Due at lease signing is first and last month rent.
Cats allowed. $200 pet fee per pet. Up to 2 cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 have any available units?
630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pullman, WA.
What amenities does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 have?
Some of 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 currently offering any rent specials?
630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 is pet friendly.
Does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 offer parking?
Yes, 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 does offer parking.
Does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 have a pool?
No, 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 does not have a pool.
Does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 have accessible units?
No, 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 630 NE Maiden Lane - 35?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residence at Whispering Hills West
635 Northwest Golden Hills Drive
Pullman, WA 99163
Residence at Whispering Hills
635 SW Golden Hills Dr
Pullman, WA 99163

Similar Pages

Pullman 3 BedroomsPullman Apartments with Balcony
Pullman Apartments with GaragePullman Dog Friendly Apartments
Pullman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moscow, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity