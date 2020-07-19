Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

20069 Pugh Rd. Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Poulsbo Ranch Style 3 Bedroom Home - Large windows, skylights and vaulted ceilings offer lots of light in this craftsman style 3 bedroom rambler. Tucked back from the main road on a .4 acre lot and still convenient to schools and the Scandinavian charm of Downtown Poulsbo. Large deck and beautiful stone patio overlook the fully fenced backyard. Pet's are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



(RLNE3459578)