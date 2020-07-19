All apartments in Poulsbo
Poulsbo, WA
20069 Pugh Rd.
20069 Pugh Rd.

20069 Pugh Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Poulsbo
Location

20069 Pugh Road Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20069 Pugh Rd. Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Poulsbo Ranch Style 3 Bedroom Home - Large windows, skylights and vaulted ceilings offer lots of light in this craftsman style 3 bedroom rambler. Tucked back from the main road on a .4 acre lot and still convenient to schools and the Scandinavian charm of Downtown Poulsbo. Large deck and beautiful stone patio overlook the fully fenced backyard. Pet's are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

(RLNE3459578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20069 Pugh Rd. have any available units?
20069 Pugh Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 20069 Pugh Rd. have?
Some of 20069 Pugh Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20069 Pugh Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
20069 Pugh Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20069 Pugh Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20069 Pugh Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 20069 Pugh Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 20069 Pugh Rd. offers parking.
Does 20069 Pugh Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20069 Pugh Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20069 Pugh Rd. have a pool?
No, 20069 Pugh Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 20069 Pugh Rd. have accessible units?
No, 20069 Pugh Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 20069 Pugh Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20069 Pugh Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20069 Pugh Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20069 Pugh Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
