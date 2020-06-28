All apartments in Poulsbo
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

19297 Schooner Ct NE

19297 Schooner Ct · No Longer Available
Location

19297 Schooner Ct, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 1500+ 3BD 2BA Rambler Minutes From North Kitsap High School! - Stunning 3BD 2BA bungalow in the heart of Poulsbo! Three minutes from North Kitsap High School, six minutes to downtown & easy access to the highway. This cedar shingled rambler sits on beautifully landscaped corner lot with tones of natural light exposure. Over 1500 SqFt of newly painted walls highlight the hard wood flooring, and vaulted ceilings complement the gas burning fireplace as you walk in the front door. Adjacent is the formal dining room, and to the right is the kitchen with all appliances and a chef's dream gas-range cook top. An eat-in breakfast nook sits beside the kitchen where the partially fenced back yard & mature flowerbeds are accessed via the sliding glass door. Off the kitchen nook is the laundry room featuring a full chalk-wall to make your own unique statement. Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. Just beyond the laundry room is the double car garage access with additional work shop area. Flanking the opposite side of the home are all three carpeted bedrooms, full hall bath, and spacious master suite with privet bathroom.
Double pane vinyl windows and gas forced air/central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. Tenant pays all utilities; on City water and sewer. Plenty of parking space in double garage and driveway.
Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.
Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*More pictures to come*
For a full listing of all available rentals, please check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE5109701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19297 Schooner Ct NE have any available units?
19297 Schooner Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19297 Schooner Ct NE have?
Some of 19297 Schooner Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19297 Schooner Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
19297 Schooner Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19297 Schooner Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19297 Schooner Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 19297 Schooner Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 19297 Schooner Ct NE offers parking.
Does 19297 Schooner Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19297 Schooner Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19297 Schooner Ct NE have a pool?
No, 19297 Schooner Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 19297 Schooner Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 19297 Schooner Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19297 Schooner Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19297 Schooner Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19297 Schooner Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19297 Schooner Ct NE has units with air conditioning.
