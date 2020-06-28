19297 Schooner Ct NE

Amenities

Stunning 1500+ 3BD 2BA Rambler Minutes From North Kitsap High School! - Stunning 3BD 2BA bungalow in the heart of Poulsbo! Three minutes from North Kitsap High School, six minutes to downtown & easy access to the highway. This cedar shingled rambler sits on beautifully landscaped corner lot with tones of natural light exposure. Over 1500 SqFt of newly painted walls highlight the hard wood flooring, and vaulted ceilings complement the gas burning fireplace as you walk in the front door. Adjacent is the formal dining room, and to the right is the kitchen with all appliances and a chef's dream gas-range cook top. An eat-in breakfast nook sits beside the kitchen where the partially fenced back yard & mature flowerbeds are accessed via the sliding glass door. Off the kitchen nook is the laundry room featuring a full chalk-wall to make your own unique statement. Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. Just beyond the laundry room is the double car garage access with additional work shop area. Flanking the opposite side of the home are all three carpeted bedrooms, full hall bath, and spacious master suite with privet bathroom.

Double pane vinyl windows and gas forced air/central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. Tenant pays all utilities; on City water and sewer. Plenty of parking space in double garage and driveway.

Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*More pictures to come*

