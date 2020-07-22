Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A Available 01/17/20 Poulsbo 2 Bedroom with views of the water and maountains~ - The Living room, Dining room, and both bedrooms have views of downtown Poulsbo and Liberty Bay. The downstairs area features an open floor plan, with a covered deck off the back of the house. There are 2.5 bathrooms, Laundry room with stacked washer/ dryer

included for tenant use. The kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, and includes a bar counter that faces the dining area. Electric ductless heat pump and cooling system, very efficient.

It also includes a fenced back yard, one off-street parking space and a large one car garage with opener. (One off-street parking space is reserved for the additional dwelling next door.)

Rent includes Water, Sewer, and Trash.

No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires

pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.



Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

Click on Rental Search.



