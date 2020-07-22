All apartments in Poulsbo
19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A

19157 3rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19157 3rd Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A Available 01/17/20 Poulsbo 2 Bedroom with views of the water and maountains~ - The Living room, Dining room, and both bedrooms have views of downtown Poulsbo and Liberty Bay. The downstairs area features an open floor plan, with a covered deck off the back of the house. There are 2.5 bathrooms, Laundry room with stacked washer/ dryer
included for tenant use. The kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, and includes a bar counter that faces the dining area. Electric ductless heat pump and cooling system, very efficient.
It also includes a fenced back yard, one off-street parking space and a large one car garage with opener. (One off-street parking space is reserved for the additional dwelling next door.)
Rent includes Water, Sewer, and Trash.
No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com
Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

(RLNE2952115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A have any available units?
19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A have?
Some of 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A offers parking.
Does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A have a pool?
No, 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 19157 3rd Ave. NE, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
