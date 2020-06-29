155 F NE Myreboe St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom Townhouse overlooking Downtown Poulsbo! - Perfect downtown Poulsbo location!

Watch our video at https://youtu.be/rHeOwqWPOzg

This 2 bedroom townhouse condo features a great room floor plan with a pass-through kitchen on the main level. Laundry hookups are conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms, there's a nice deck off of living room--perfect for enjoying the sun and the view. There are 2 assigned parking spaces for this unit. Rent includes garbage. Close to public transportation for Seattle ferry as well as easy access to Naval bases.



No smoking. Cats or small dogs negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See the application disclosure for more info.



Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.

$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.



