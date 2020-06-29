All apartments in Poulsbo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

155 F NE Myreboe St

155 NE Myreboe St · No Longer Available
Location

155 NE Myreboe St, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Townhouse overlooking Downtown Poulsbo! - Perfect downtown Poulsbo location!
Watch our video at https://youtu.be/rHeOwqWPOzg
This 2 bedroom townhouse condo features a great room floor plan with a pass-through kitchen on the main level. Laundry hookups are conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms, there's a nice deck off of living room--perfect for enjoying the sun and the view. There are 2 assigned parking spaces for this unit. Rent includes garbage. Close to public transportation for Seattle ferry as well as easy access to Naval bases.

No smoking. Cats or small dogs negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See the application disclosure for more info.

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.
$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.

Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE5583394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 F NE Myreboe St have any available units?
155 F NE Myreboe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 155 F NE Myreboe St have?
Some of 155 F NE Myreboe St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 F NE Myreboe St currently offering any rent specials?
155 F NE Myreboe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 F NE Myreboe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 F NE Myreboe St is pet friendly.
Does 155 F NE Myreboe St offer parking?
Yes, 155 F NE Myreboe St offers parking.
Does 155 F NE Myreboe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 F NE Myreboe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 F NE Myreboe St have a pool?
No, 155 F NE Myreboe St does not have a pool.
Does 155 F NE Myreboe St have accessible units?
No, 155 F NE Myreboe St does not have accessible units.
Does 155 F NE Myreboe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 F NE Myreboe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 F NE Myreboe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 F NE Myreboe St does not have units with air conditioning.
