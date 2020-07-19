Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1446 NE Rygg Ct Available 01/22/19 Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Poulsbo home with large fenced yard. - This wonderful 3BR/2.5BA two story home in established Poulsbo neighborhood has room for everyone!

Lower floor has your kitchen with all appliances including a microhood, long open dining/living room with wood stove, as well as a bonus room which would make a great office or bonus room.

Master bedroom with 5 PC master bath is also on main floor, along with the utility area with washer/dryer hookups as well as a half bath.

Upper floor has two more good sized bedrooms as well as another full bath.

Large double car garage as well as a fully fenced yard. Great for those who love to garden as there are dozens of different plants and bushes on the property.

Pets negotiable with additional $300 refundable deposit.

City water and sewer with electric forced air heat.

Freshly painted and with new carpets in 2014!



HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING



Check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com for a listing of all our available rentals.



(RLNE2075208)