Poulsbo, WA
1446 NE Rygg Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1446 NE Rygg Ct

1446 NE Rygg Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1446 NE Rygg Ct, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1446 NE Rygg Ct Available 01/22/19 Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Poulsbo home with large fenced yard. - This wonderful 3BR/2.5BA two story home in established Poulsbo neighborhood has room for everyone!
Lower floor has your kitchen with all appliances including a microhood, long open dining/living room with wood stove, as well as a bonus room which would make a great office or bonus room.
Master bedroom with 5 PC master bath is also on main floor, along with the utility area with washer/dryer hookups as well as a half bath.
Upper floor has two more good sized bedrooms as well as another full bath.
Large double car garage as well as a fully fenced yard. Great for those who love to garden as there are dozens of different plants and bushes on the property.
Pets negotiable with additional $300 refundable deposit.
City water and sewer with electric forced air heat.
Freshly painted and with new carpets in 2014!

HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com for a listing of all our available rentals.

(RLNE2075208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 NE Rygg Ct have any available units?
1446 NE Rygg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 1446 NE Rygg Ct have?
Some of 1446 NE Rygg Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 NE Rygg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1446 NE Rygg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 NE Rygg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 NE Rygg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1446 NE Rygg Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1446 NE Rygg Ct offers parking.
Does 1446 NE Rygg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 NE Rygg Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 NE Rygg Ct have a pool?
No, 1446 NE Rygg Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1446 NE Rygg Ct have accessible units?
No, 1446 NE Rygg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 NE Rygg Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 NE Rygg Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 NE Rygg Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1446 NE Rygg Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
