64 Apartments for rent in Port Orchard, WA with parking

$
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
5 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 Unit Available
451 Perry Avenue North
451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
If you want views to die for, proximity to everything Port Orchard has to offer, come see this home! This home features 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths with new carpet, updated kitchen with separate bar area.

1 Unit Available
713 Courage Ct SE
713 Courage Court Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
Two-Story Home in Courage Heights - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home close to shopping, entertainment, and ferry system. Open floor concept on the main level including the dining area and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
3924 Redemption Ave SE
3924 Redemption Avenue Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
three bedroom duplex - three bedroom duplex No Pets Allowed (RLNE3192286)

1 Unit Available
1970 Sidney Ave #201
1970 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
860 sqft
1970 Sidney Ave #201 Available 08/17/20 Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment with two decks and water/sewer/garbage paid! - Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment in 4 plex unit in Port Orchard. Living room/dining room, kitchen with all appliances.

1 Unit Available
280 Maltese Ct
280 Maltese Ct, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1240 sqft
280 Maltese Ct Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard on Cul-de-sac! - This charming 2-story home features 3 bedrooms in a desirable location on a cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
4222 Andasio Loop SE
4222 Andasio Loop SE, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
2105 sqft
This brand-new home is located at the new Andasio Village in Port Orchard. You will be the first to live at this designer home! Home greets you with a covered front porch and an airy 2-story vaulted entry with natural light and open concept.

1 Unit Available
109 Poplar St
109 Poplar Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2304 sqft
109 Poplar St Available 07/16/20 Newly painted & new flooring! Unique tri level 3B/2.5 home in private SK neighborhood - This awesome tri level house has room for everyone! Uppermost level has the three bedrooms, Master with .

1 Unit Available
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.
15 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.

1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl

1 Unit Available
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1778 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,

1 Unit Available
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA condo at Sunn Fjord! - Ground level 2BR/1.5BA in the Sunn Fjord community. Kitchen with all appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
646 Washington Ave - 1
646 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
853 sqft
Commuters Dream! Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view penthouse suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife.

1 Unit Available
3704 West E Street
3704 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
790 sqft
2 Bedroom Bremerton Home! - Classic 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in convenient Bremerton location close to PSNS & highway. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking and detached garage with lots of room for storage.

1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front
$
10 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 Unit Available
915 Nebraska Street
915 Nebraska Street Southeast, Manchester, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
915 Nebraska Street Available 08/15/20 915 Nebraska Street - 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler home in Manchester, 915 Nebraska Street SE, Port Orchard WA 98366. Rent $1500.00 Deposit $1450.00.

1 Unit Available
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
3229 Hinkley Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave.

1 Unit Available
6321 Rest Place NE
6321 Rest Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE Storage Space in Bremerton - Don't miss your chance to lock in this HUGE storage space in Bremerton! Two garage doors for easy access.

1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Orchard, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Orchard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

