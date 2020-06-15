All apartments in Port Orchard
Port Orchard, WA
717 Freedom Ct SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

717 Freedom Ct SE

717 Freedom Ct · (206) 280-6316
Location

717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508

Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle. Open floor plan, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, low maintenance yard, near community park.
Non-smokers only. No dogs. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. $45 rental application fee per adult.
Gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. Individuals applying must each have qualifying income of 3 times monthly rent. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52508
Property Id 52508

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5674039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Freedom Ct SE have any available units?
717 Freedom Ct SE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 717 Freedom Ct SE have?
Some of 717 Freedom Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Freedom Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
717 Freedom Ct SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Freedom Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 717 Freedom Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 717 Freedom Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 717 Freedom Ct SE does offer parking.
Does 717 Freedom Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Freedom Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Freedom Ct SE have a pool?
No, 717 Freedom Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 717 Freedom Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 717 Freedom Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Freedom Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Freedom Ct SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Freedom Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Freedom Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
