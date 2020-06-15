717 Freedom Ct SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508



Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle. Open floor plan, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, low maintenance yard, near community park.

Non-smokers only. No dogs. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. $45 rental application fee per adult.

Gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. Individuals applying must each have qualifying income of 3 times monthly rent. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52508

Property Id 52508



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5674039)