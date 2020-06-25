All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

713 Courage Ct SE

713 Courage Court Southeast · (360) 874-7600
Location

713 Courage Court Southeast, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 713 Courage Ct SE · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two-Story Home in Courage Heights - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home close to shopping, entertainment, and ferry system. Open floor concept on the main level including the dining area and kitchen. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas heat. Two-car garage and deck. W&D Hook-ups only.

*Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Available: Now

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE5906914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Courage Ct SE have any available units?
713 Courage Ct SE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 713 Courage Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
713 Courage Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Courage Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 713 Courage Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 713 Courage Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 713 Courage Ct SE offers parking.
Does 713 Courage Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Courage Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Courage Ct SE have a pool?
No, 713 Courage Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 713 Courage Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 713 Courage Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Courage Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Courage Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Courage Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Courage Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
