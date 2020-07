Amenities

4 bedroom rambler in McCormick Woods - Access to community tennis courts, clubhouse, and golf course - Covered double deck ideal for entertaining - Bonus office space - 2 car garage with openers - Gas forced heat and fireplace - Pet under 20 pounds negotiable with additional $600 security deposit and $100.00 Pet Application - No smoking in the home. Please contact Vicky 360-307-8114 or alerts@penppm.com