Large Update 2 bedroom in Port Orchard - Recently updated charming 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Port Orchard. New appliances and updated flooring make this home feel classy. Natural light brightens the living room with a huge window. The kitchen has an eat-in space for a small table. There is extra storage in the basement along with washer and dryer. Partially fenced yard. $200 monthly fee covers water and sewer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809818)