Port Orchard, WA
6768 McCormick Woods
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

6768 McCormick Woods

6768 Mccormick Woods Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Port Orchard
Location

6768 Mccormick Woods Drive Southwest, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6768 McCormick Woods, Port Orchard WA 98367 - 3 bedroom 2 bath charming rambler in desirable golf course community. Rent $1900.00 Deposit $1850.00 - this pretty home boasts a cook's kitchen with stone/marble counters, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, sitting area off of Master Bedroom, 5 piece master bath, gas heat, 2+ car garage, casual family living area off of kitchen, formal living area, washer/dryer hook up, nice big deck, and overlooks a peaceful pond in woodsy greenbelt. Great location for freeway access. Available NOW, Pets: small dog okay with added pet deposit, no cats. Interior non-smoking. Coldwell Banker Park Shore Real Estate, ask for Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217

Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6GEcdjxqtrC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5607572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6768 McCormick Woods have any available units?
6768 McCormick Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 6768 McCormick Woods have?
Some of 6768 McCormick Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6768 McCormick Woods currently offering any rent specials?
6768 McCormick Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6768 McCormick Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 6768 McCormick Woods is pet friendly.
Does 6768 McCormick Woods offer parking?
Yes, 6768 McCormick Woods offers parking.
Does 6768 McCormick Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6768 McCormick Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6768 McCormick Woods have a pool?
No, 6768 McCormick Woods does not have a pool.
Does 6768 McCormick Woods have accessible units?
No, 6768 McCormick Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 6768 McCormick Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 6768 McCormick Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6768 McCormick Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 6768 McCormick Woods does not have units with air conditioning.

