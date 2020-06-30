Amenities

6768 McCormick Woods, Port Orchard WA 98367 - 3 bedroom 2 bath charming rambler in desirable golf course community. Rent $1900.00 Deposit $1850.00 - this pretty home boasts a cook's kitchen with stone/marble counters, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, sitting area off of Master Bedroom, 5 piece master bath, gas heat, 2+ car garage, casual family living area off of kitchen, formal living area, washer/dryer hook up, nice big deck, and overlooks a peaceful pond in woodsy greenbelt. Great location for freeway access. Available NOW, Pets: small dog okay with added pet deposit, no cats. Interior non-smoking. Coldwell Banker Park Shore Real Estate, ask for Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217



Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6GEcdjxqtrC



No Cats Allowed



