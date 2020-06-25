4655 Olivine Dr SW.

Amenities

McCormick Woods Gold Course - Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home at McCormick Woods Golf Course. Modern, minimalist and naturally lit. Home designed for entertaining and a streamlined life. Surrounded by over sized windows and opens to a covered deck with epic gas fireplace. Upper Master suite with extra large walk in closet. 2nd master with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath in the same hallway as the laundry room with w/d present. 3 car garage with plug for electric car. Tenant to pay all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5569863)