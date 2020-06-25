All apartments in Port Orchard
Location

4655 Olivine Dr, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
McCormick Woods Gold Course - Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home at McCormick Woods Golf Course. Modern, minimalist and naturally lit. Home designed for entertaining and a streamlined life. Surrounded by over sized windows and opens to a covered deck with epic gas fireplace. Upper Master suite with extra large walk in closet. 2nd master with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath in the same hallway as the laundry room with w/d present. 3 car garage with plug for electric car. Tenant to pay all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5569863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4655 Olivine Dr SW have any available units?
4655 Olivine Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 4655 Olivine Dr SW have?
Some of 4655 Olivine Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 Olivine Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
4655 Olivine Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 Olivine Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 4655 Olivine Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 4655 Olivine Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 4655 Olivine Dr SW offers parking.
Does 4655 Olivine Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4655 Olivine Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 Olivine Dr SW have a pool?
No, 4655 Olivine Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 4655 Olivine Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 4655 Olivine Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 Olivine Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4655 Olivine Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4655 Olivine Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4655 Olivine Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.

