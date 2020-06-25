All apartments in Port Orchard
4625 Strathmore Circle Sw

4625 Strathmore Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Strathmore Cir SW, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4625 Strathmore - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in desirable Strathmore located in McCormack Woods. 4625 Strathmore Circle SW, Port Orchard, WA 98367. Rent $2100.00 Deposit $2050.00. Washer and dryer included, custom colors, close to golfing, restaurants and highway 16. Natural gas fireplace, 2 car garage. Pets negotiable with added pet deposit. Available NOW. Directions: Lund to Old Clifton Road, left onto McCormack Woods Road, Left onto St Andrews, left onto Strathmore, take the right turn, house on the left. Ask for Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217. Park Shore Property Management

For a virtual tour video please view the link in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6mhApCW7dkG

(RLNE5132982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw have any available units?
4625 Strathmore Circle Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw have?
Some of 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Strathmore Circle Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw is pet friendly.
Does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw offers parking.
Does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw have a pool?
No, 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw have accessible units?
No, 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Strathmore Circle Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
