Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

4625 Strathmore - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in desirable Strathmore located in McCormack Woods. 4625 Strathmore Circle SW, Port Orchard, WA 98367. Rent $2100.00 Deposit $2050.00. Washer and dryer included, custom colors, close to golfing, restaurants and highway 16. Natural gas fireplace, 2 car garage. Pets negotiable with added pet deposit. Available NOW. Directions: Lund to Old Clifton Road, left onto McCormack Woods Road, Left onto St Andrews, left onto Strathmore, take the right turn, house on the left. Ask for Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217. Park Shore Property Management



For a virtual tour video please view the link in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6mhApCW7dkG



