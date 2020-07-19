4304 Wigeon Ave SW

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom in the Ridge! *Short Lease - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



This fantastic dwelling is located in The Ridge and offers energy efficiency, clean ventilated air circulating throughout the home, a ton of space, and a great neighborhood. This home comes with 2 large living spaces, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a large master suite, great size closets in every bedroom, and so much more! Contact Paramount Property Management today! You'll be glad you did!



5 1/2 month lease only!



NO PETS!



*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current tenants

*Paramount does not accept reusable screening reports.



