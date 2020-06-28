All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:50 AM

4176 SW Colbert Way

4176 Southwest Colbert Way · No Longer Available
Location

4176 Southwest Colbert Way, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in sought after McCormick Meadows neighborhood. Main floor offers open concept living/dining with updated kitchen and all engineered hardwood floors. Main floor half bath off mud room with access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs has a large loft area and huge master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Large laundry room with washer/dryer on upper floor. Property is close to McCormick Woods Golf Course.

$2100 sec dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $48 per adult screening. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit and rent. Screening required. See our pet policy on our site.

To schedule a showing call our automated leasing line at 360.746.6669 or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/nwpremierhomesland

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4176 SW Colbert Way have any available units?
4176 SW Colbert Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 4176 SW Colbert Way have?
Some of 4176 SW Colbert Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4176 SW Colbert Way currently offering any rent specials?
4176 SW Colbert Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4176 SW Colbert Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4176 SW Colbert Way is pet friendly.
Does 4176 SW Colbert Way offer parking?
Yes, 4176 SW Colbert Way offers parking.
Does 4176 SW Colbert Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4176 SW Colbert Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4176 SW Colbert Way have a pool?
No, 4176 SW Colbert Way does not have a pool.
Does 4176 SW Colbert Way have accessible units?
No, 4176 SW Colbert Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4176 SW Colbert Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4176 SW Colbert Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4176 SW Colbert Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4176 SW Colbert Way has units with air conditioning.
