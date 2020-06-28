4176 SW Colbert Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in sought after McCormick Meadows neighborhood. Main floor offers open concept living/dining with updated kitchen and all engineered hardwood floors. Main floor half bath off mud room with access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs has a large loft area and huge master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Large laundry room with washer/dryer on upper floor. Property is close to McCormick Woods Golf Course.



$2100 sec dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $48 per adult screening. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit and rent. Screening required. See our pet policy on our site.



To schedule a showing call our automated leasing line at 360.746.6669 or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/nwpremierhomesland



We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.