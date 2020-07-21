All apartments in Port Orchard
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
2222 SW Warbler Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2222 SW Warbler Way

2222 Southwest Warbler Way · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Southwest Warbler Way, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL! Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in The Ridge Neighborhood! - $250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL!

This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath open concept home has a great floor plan and is located in The Ridge neighborhood of McCormick Woods. Tons of upgraded features like stainless steel appliances, gorgeous flooring and granite counter-tops, newer white cabinets and lighting, 2 gas fireplaces, french doors, crown molding, jetted tub... the list goes on!

There are walking trails, large & small parks nearby and its all within 10 minutes of downtown Port Orchard and 5 minutes from HWY 16! Call Paramount Property Management today to set up a viewing!

*Paramount does not accept reusable tenant screening reports

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4266972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

