2222 SW Warbler Way

$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL! Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in The Ridge Neighborhood! - $250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL!



This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath open concept home has a great floor plan and is located in The Ridge neighborhood of McCormick Woods. Tons of upgraded features like stainless steel appliances, gorgeous flooring and granite counter-tops, newer white cabinets and lighting, 2 gas fireplaces, french doors, crown molding, jetted tub... the list goes on!



There are walking trails, large & small parks nearby and its all within 10 minutes of downtown Port Orchard and 5 minutes from HWY 16! Call Paramount Property Management today to set up a viewing!



*Paramount does not accept reusable tenant screening reports



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4266972)