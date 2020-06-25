Amenities

2200 Sidney Ave Available 03/01/20 Newer Build 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard! - 2018 built 3 bedroom 2+ bathroom home in Port Orchard with a two car garage! Beautiful touches throughout with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counter tops, white cabinetry, and gorgeous subway tile back splash in kitchen. Very open concept floor plan throughout entire home with two large living rooms (one on each level!) Spacious and fully fenced backyard with plenty of room to roam and entertain. Great location close to amenities and schools. Easy commute to the ferry minutes to HWY 16! Contact Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500 with any questions or to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

**Home is occupied, please DO NOT DISTURB current occupants



No Cats Allowed



