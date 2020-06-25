All apartments in Port Orchard
2200 Sidney Ave

2200 Sidney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2200 Sidney Ave Available 03/01/20 Newer Build 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard! - 2018 built 3 bedroom 2+ bathroom home in Port Orchard with a two car garage! Beautiful touches throughout with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counter tops, white cabinetry, and gorgeous subway tile back splash in kitchen. Very open concept floor plan throughout entire home with two large living rooms (one on each level!) Spacious and fully fenced backyard with plenty of room to roam and entertain. Great location close to amenities and schools. Easy commute to the ferry minutes to HWY 16! Contact Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500 with any questions or to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**Home is occupied, please DO NOT DISTURB current occupants

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5488385)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

