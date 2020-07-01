1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Port Orchard Area Apartment - 2 bedroom unit available in this 8 plex. Units have a galley style kitchen that walks through to the dining and living area. Balcony off of the living room overlooks greenbelt. Full bath and 2 large bedrooms with walk in closet. Complex has on-site laundry room with coin-op machines. Assigned parking for one vehicle + vistor parking. Additional $75 a month covers W/S/G+landscaping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5080519)