Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:49 PM

1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104

1936 Lincoln Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Port Orchard Area Apartment - 2 bedroom unit available in this 8 plex. Units have a galley style kitchen that walks through to the dining and living area. Balcony off of the living room overlooks greenbelt. Full bath and 2 large bedrooms with walk in closet. Complex has on-site laundry room with coin-op machines. Assigned parking for one vehicle + vistor parking. Additional $75 a month covers W/S/G+landscaping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 have any available units?
1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 have?
Some of 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Lincoln Ave Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.

