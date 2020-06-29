1847 Redwood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Two-Story in Port Orchard - Spacious freshly painted two-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with stamped concrete driveway, Trex deck, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, huge master suite. Fenced backyard with access from the deck. Two-car garage. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Available: Now



**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**



(RLNE2914002)