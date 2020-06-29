All apartments in Port Orchard
1847 Redwood Dr
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1847 Redwood Dr

1847 Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1847 Redwood Drive, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Two-Story in Port Orchard - Spacious freshly painted two-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with stamped concrete driveway, Trex deck, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, huge master suite. Fenced backyard with access from the deck. Two-car garage. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Available: Now

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE2914002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Redwood Dr have any available units?
1847 Redwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
Is 1847 Redwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Redwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Redwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1847 Redwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 1847 Redwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1847 Redwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1847 Redwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Redwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Redwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1847 Redwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Redwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1847 Redwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Redwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Redwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1847 Redwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1847 Redwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
