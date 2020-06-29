1260 Sherman Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Port Orchard Home on Acreage - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Port Orchard area home acreage just minutes to the freeway makes for easy commute to schools, and local bases. Top to bottom remodel in 2018 with fresh paint inside and out and new flooring. Main floor features 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bath, kitchen living room and dining area. Lower level has a 2nd kitchen, half bath, 2nd living room area and 2 additional bedroom. Pets negotiable with additional security and references.



(RLNE4415767)