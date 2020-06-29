All apartments in Port Orchard
1260 Sherman Ave
1260 Sherman Ave

1260 Sherman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Sherman Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Port Orchard Home on Acreage - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Port Orchard area home acreage just minutes to the freeway makes for easy commute to schools, and local bases. Top to bottom remodel in 2018 with fresh paint inside and out and new flooring. Main floor features 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bath, kitchen living room and dining area. Lower level has a 2nd kitchen, half bath, 2nd living room area and 2 additional bedroom. Pets negotiable with additional security and references.

(RLNE4415767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

