Port Orchard, WA
1227 Sherman Ave.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1227 Sherman Ave.

1227 Sherman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Sherman Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1227 Sherman Ave. Available 02/01/20 Port Orchard Rambler - Cozy 2 bedroom 1.75 bath single story home with vaulted ceiling and fenced yard. Ample parking in addition to the 2 car garage with opener. The master bedroom is quite large featuring two separate closets and a master bath. The sides of the home, as well as the entire backyard, are fenced. Large 8x14 deck with a privacy wall and gate accesses the backyard. No houses behind so offers tons of privacy. Gas forced air heat and gas water heater are very economical. Fridge, dishwasher, W&D, and stove included. Available: February 1, 2020. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Sherman Ave. have any available units?
1227 Sherman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 1227 Sherman Ave. have?
Some of 1227 Sherman Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Sherman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Sherman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Sherman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Sherman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 1227 Sherman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Sherman Ave. offers parking.
Does 1227 Sherman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Sherman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Sherman Ave. have a pool?
No, 1227 Sherman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Sherman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1227 Sherman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Sherman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Sherman Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Sherman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Sherman Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
