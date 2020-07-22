Amenities

1227 Sherman Ave. Available 02/01/20 Port Orchard Rambler - Cozy 2 bedroom 1.75 bath single story home with vaulted ceiling and fenced yard. Ample parking in addition to the 2 car garage with opener. The master bedroom is quite large featuring two separate closets and a master bath. The sides of the home, as well as the entire backyard, are fenced. Large 8x14 deck with a privacy wall and gate accesses the backyard. No houses behind so offers tons of privacy. Gas forced air heat and gas water heater are very economical. Fridge, dishwasher, W&D, and stove included. Available: February 1, 2020. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker.



**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**



(RLNE2724284)