1181 Landover Place

Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, secondary closet space and private bathroom with open vanity area. Fully fenced large backyard, open front yard, shed, and 2 car garage with remote entry. Close to highway exits and charming downtown Port Orchard area with local restaurants and shopping. Washer and dryer hookups. Small dogs may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Maximum 2 pets.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/14/20



