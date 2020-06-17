All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 1181 Landover Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
1181 Landover Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:03 PM

1181 Landover Place

1181 Landover Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1904146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1181 Landover Place, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, secondary closet space and private bathroom with open vanity area. Fully fenced large backyard, open front yard, shed, and 2 car garage with remote entry. Close to highway exits and charming downtown Port Orchard area with local restaurants and shopping. Washer and dryer hookups. Small dogs may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Maximum 2 pets.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Landover Place have any available units?
1181 Landover Place has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1181 Landover Place have?
Some of 1181 Landover Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Landover Place currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Landover Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Landover Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1181 Landover Place is pet friendly.
Does 1181 Landover Place offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Landover Place does offer parking.
Does 1181 Landover Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Landover Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Landover Place have a pool?
No, 1181 Landover Place does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Landover Place have accessible units?
No, 1181 Landover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Landover Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Landover Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Landover Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Landover Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1181 Landover Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with ParkingPort Orchard Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Port Orchard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity