109 Poplar St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly painted & new flooring! Unique tri level 3B/2.5 home in private SK neighborhood - This awesome tri level house has room for everyone!

Uppermost level has the three bedrooms, Master with .75 bath and walk in closet with shelves and built in organizer. Two more good sized bedrooms and full hall bath finish out the top floor.

Middle floor is your living room with propane fireplace, large open kitchen and eating area with Pergo flooring and French doors out to good sized deck. All kitchen appliances as well as a pantry.

Utility room with hookups and 1/2 bath on this floor as well.

Downstairs is the family room with storage closet.

Single car garage, fully fenced backyard.

Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Electric zone heating.

**Please keep in mind that the available date may change depending on schedule work needed**



(RLNE5869606)