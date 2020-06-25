All apartments in Port Orchard
Location

109 Poplar Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Poplar St · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2304 sqft

Amenities

Newly painted & new flooring! Unique tri level 3B/2.5 home in private SK neighborhood - This awesome tri level house has room for everyone!
Uppermost level has the three bedrooms, Master with .75 bath and walk in closet with shelves and built in organizer. Two more good sized bedrooms and full hall bath finish out the top floor.
Middle floor is your living room with propane fireplace, large open kitchen and eating area with Pergo flooring and French doors out to good sized deck. All kitchen appliances as well as a pantry.
Utility room with hookups and 1/2 bath on this floor as well.
Downstairs is the family room with storage closet.
Single car garage, fully fenced backyard.
Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit.
Electric zone heating.
**Please keep in mind that the available date may change depending on schedule work needed**

If you would like to see a full list of our available rentals or to schedule a viewing today, please check out our website at lcpmwa.com.

(RLNE5869606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Poplar St have any available units?
109 Poplar St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Poplar St have?
Some of 109 Poplar St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
109 Poplar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Poplar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Poplar St is pet friendly.
Does 109 Poplar St offer parking?
Yes, 109 Poplar St offers parking.
Does 109 Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Poplar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Poplar St have a pool?
No, 109 Poplar St does not have a pool.
Does 109 Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 109 Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Poplar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Poplar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Poplar St does not have units with air conditioning.
