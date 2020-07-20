All apartments in Pierce County
27918 72nd Ave E
27918 72nd Ave E

27918 72nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
27918 72nd Avenue East, Pierce County, WA 98338

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dishwasher
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Are you looking for peace and quiet, privacy and elbow room. Well you've found it in "Marada Estates. Marada is a close nit community in Graham, Washington. There is only one way in and out of Marada, so there is no thru traffic and the school bus picks the children up and drops them off very close. Home is on about an acre and a third. The southern side and western exposure are surrounded by forest designated as "animal sanctuary." Yard is partially fenced and there is plenty of room for a garden. Pets are welcome, but there are fees and deposits required.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 27918 72nd Ave E have any available units?
27918 72nd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
Is 27918 72nd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
27918 72nd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27918 72nd Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 27918 72nd Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 27918 72nd Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 27918 72nd Ave E offers parking.
Does 27918 72nd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27918 72nd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27918 72nd Ave E have a pool?
No, 27918 72nd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 27918 72nd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 27918 72nd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 27918 72nd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27918 72nd Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 27918 72nd Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 27918 72nd Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
