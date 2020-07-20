27918 72nd Ave E

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage

Are you looking for peace and quiet, privacy and elbow room. Well you've found it in "Marada Estates. Marada is a close nit community in Graham, Washington. There is only one way in and out of Marada, so there is no thru traffic and the school bus picks the children up and drops them off very close. Home is on about an acre and a third. The southern side and western exposure are surrounded by forest designated as "animal sanctuary." Yard is partially fenced and there is plenty of room for a garden. Pets are welcome, but there are fees and deposits required.

