Home
/
Picnic Point, WA
/
6303 142nd Street SW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6303 142nd Street SW

6303 142nd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6303 142nd Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet friendly - Move in Ready, Split level located in Picnic Point - Welcome home to this recently renovated split level SFH located in the desirable Picnic Point part of Edmonds. Upstairs you will find your bright & spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen with newer appliances, custom cabinets & granite counter tops open to the dining room area with access to deck and large, level yard, adjacent to greenbelt, 4 bedrooms plus a bonus open office/den, & 2 Bathrooms (Master has private 3/4 Bath attached). Downstairs you will find a Rec room with wood burning fireplace, 3/4 Bathroom, Utility area with W/D Hook ups (Only), 5th bedroom and access to 2 car garage with lots of space for storage. New flooring and Paint throughout. Live so close to the beach you can smell the salt air. Tenant maintains the yard and pays ALL utilities. Pet ok on CBC basis and Pet fee of $500 paid (per pet) 2 pets max allowed. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) $45 application fee per adult. Security Deposit is $1500 ($500 is non refundable cleaning/carpet cleaning fee) **Lease to expire 7/31/2021 (owner wants initial lease to be longer than 1 year)

- Schedule a tour online: https://showmojo.com/l/34d59810fd/6303-142nd-street-sw-edmonds-wa-98026
- Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X8StAd0Rgk&t=135s
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5395385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 142nd Street SW have any available units?
6303 142nd Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 6303 142nd Street SW have?
Some of 6303 142nd Street SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 142nd Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
6303 142nd Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 142nd Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 142nd Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 6303 142nd Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 6303 142nd Street SW offers parking.
Does 6303 142nd Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 142nd Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 142nd Street SW have a pool?
No, 6303 142nd Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 6303 142nd Street SW have accessible units?
No, 6303 142nd Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 142nd Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 142nd Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 142nd Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 142nd Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.

