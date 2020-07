Amenities

3919 Shelby Rd Available 03/06/20 Spacious Lake Serene Home - Spacious Lake Serene home with three bedrooms and two and half baths with a full finished basement, a family room and a bonus room. There is also two wood-burning fireplaces, a partially fenced yard, and a two car garage. Mukilteo Schools, close to shopping, freeways and bus lines. Approximately 1,952 square feet. Non-smoking. Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis. AB/KIO/PTS



