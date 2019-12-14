Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

3717 Lincoln Way #A - (FOR RENT) Hardwood floors throughout lower level. Lots of natural light from several skylights. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Living room has fireplace with insert, slider to entertainment sized deck. Full bath, laundry room with full sized Washer/Dryer and 1 bedroom on main floor. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Master has slider to balcony deck. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5267512)