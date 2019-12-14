All apartments in Picnic Point
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3717 Lincoln Way #A

3717 Lincoln Way · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Lincoln Way, Picnic Point, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3717 Lincoln Way #A - (FOR RENT) Hardwood floors throughout lower level. Lots of natural light from several skylights. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Living room has fireplace with insert, slider to entertainment sized deck. Full bath, laundry room with full sized Washer/Dryer and 1 bedroom on main floor. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Master has slider to balcony deck. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5267512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Lincoln Way #A have any available units?
3717 Lincoln Way #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 3717 Lincoln Way #A have?
Some of 3717 Lincoln Way #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Lincoln Way #A currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Lincoln Way #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Lincoln Way #A pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Lincoln Way #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Picnic Point.
Does 3717 Lincoln Way #A offer parking?
No, 3717 Lincoln Way #A does not offer parking.
Does 3717 Lincoln Way #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3717 Lincoln Way #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Lincoln Way #A have a pool?
No, 3717 Lincoln Way #A does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Lincoln Way #A have accessible units?
No, 3717 Lincoln Way #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Lincoln Way #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Lincoln Way #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Lincoln Way #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 Lincoln Way #A does not have units with air conditioning.
