All apartments in Picnic Point
Find more places like 3526 132nd St. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Picnic Point, WA
/
3526 132nd St. SW
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:33 AM

3526 132nd St. SW

3526 132nd Street Southwest · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Picnic Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3526 132nd Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3526 132nd St. SW · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Duplex Lynnwood - This two bedroom duplex is situated in a very convenient location. It offers a walk-in closet in master, private side yard area, and fully fenced shared back yard as well as storage space. One bath, W/D in unit. Water and Sewer included. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $4,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4016298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 132nd St. SW have any available units?
3526 132nd St. SW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3526 132nd St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
3526 132nd St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 132nd St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 132nd St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 3526 132nd St. SW offer parking?
No, 3526 132nd St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 3526 132nd St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 132nd St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 132nd St. SW have a pool?
No, 3526 132nd St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 3526 132nd St. SW have accessible units?
No, 3526 132nd St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 132nd St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 132nd St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 132nd St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 132nd St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3526 132nd St. SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Picnic Point 1 BedroomsPicnic Point 3 Bedrooms
Picnic Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPicnic Point Apartments with Parking
Picnic Point Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity