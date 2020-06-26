3526 132nd St. SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Duplex Lynnwood - This two bedroom duplex is situated in a very convenient location. It offers a walk-in closet in master, private side yard area, and fully fenced shared back yard as well as storage space. One bath, W/D in unit. Water and Sewer included. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $4,400 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



