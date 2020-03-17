14223 57th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Beautiful Picnic Point, North Edmonds home-- - To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://showdigs.co/ed7rq



Located in private and serene 5-lot cul-de-sac community surrounded by trees. Gorgeous hardwoods floor & designer finishes. Main floor includes living room w/gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with hardwood floor, tile countertop and center island, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, and gas range/oven. Dining area w/slider to patio/deck. Big front load washer and dryer. Spacious master suite w/5-pc bath, french door & big walk-in closet, 3 more bedrooms & 2nd full bath upstairs & powder bath on the main floor. Large 2 car garage, driveway and an additional guest parking stall too! Easy I-405 access, close to shops and Picnic Point Beach Park. Award winning and ratings 10/10 Kamiak High School in Mukilteo School District



House is professional managed. First month, last month and security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before move in. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. Email us today to set up a showing!!



