12602 Possession Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction pet friendly

Best Views! Gorgeous New Construction - Home for Lease - Stunning Views of Puget Sound, Picnic Point Lake,Olympic Mountains & Whidbey Island. Almost brand new! 2+ bdrm w/ 3 1/2 bath located in secluded Wind & Tide Community. 1st floor offers spacious kitchen w/top of the line ss appl, dining area, living rm, powder rm, master bdrm w/walk in closet, private bathroom suite - the soaking tub even offers a view! 2nd floor you will find a bonus rm, 2nd bedrm suite & laundry room. Each floor offers a deck to enjoy the views! Approx. 4000 sq. ft. 1 dog cbc w/additional security deposit.

Terms: 1st and security - 12 -24 month lease. Avail 8/25/19

Home is currently occupied, showings by appt only. To schedule a showing please call Lexi 360-629-3888



Tricia Jacobs | Managing Broker/REALTOR

REMAX Associate Brokers



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3450158)