All apartments in Picnic Point
Find more places like 12602 Possession Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Picnic Point, WA
/
12602 Possession Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

12602 Possession Lane

12602 Possession Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Picnic Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12602 Possession Lane, Picnic Point, WA 98026
Wind and Tide

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
pet friendly
Best Views! Gorgeous New Construction - Home for Lease - Stunning Views of Puget Sound, Picnic Point Lake,Olympic Mountains & Whidbey Island. Almost brand new! 2+ bdrm w/ 3 1/2 bath located in secluded Wind & Tide Community. 1st floor offers spacious kitchen w/top of the line ss appl, dining area, living rm, powder rm, master bdrm w/walk in closet, private bathroom suite - the soaking tub even offers a view! 2nd floor you will find a bonus rm, 2nd bedrm suite & laundry room. Each floor offers a deck to enjoy the views! Approx. 4000 sq. ft. 1 dog cbc w/additional security deposit.
Terms: 1st and security - 12 -24 month lease. Avail 8/25/19
Home is currently occupied, showings by appt only. To schedule a showing please call Lexi 360-629-3888

Tricia Jacobs | Managing Broker/REALTOR
REMAX Associate Brokers

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3450158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 Possession Lane have any available units?
12602 Possession Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 12602 Possession Lane have?
Some of 12602 Possession Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 Possession Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12602 Possession Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 Possession Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12602 Possession Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12602 Possession Lane offer parking?
No, 12602 Possession Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12602 Possession Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12602 Possession Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 Possession Lane have a pool?
No, 12602 Possession Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12602 Possession Lane have accessible units?
No, 12602 Possession Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 Possession Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12602 Possession Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12602 Possession Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12602 Possession Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Picnic Point 1 BedroomsPicnic Point 3 Bedrooms
Picnic Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPicnic Point Apartments with Parking
Picnic Point Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College