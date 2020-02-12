3710 Whimbrel Lane

Amenities

New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property



Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.



Open-concept main living space has a fully appointed kitchen with gas range, quartz counter tops & island-bar seating. Gas fireplace in the living room & lots of natural light.

The master bedroom is located away from the other beds with an attached bathroom with double vanity, quartz counter tops & walk-in closet.

Both guest bedrooms have great closet space.

Covered back patio with lighting

Fully fenced back yard

3 car garage

Dog friendly with a fee



Additional Lease Information:

12 month lease term



Deposit & Fees Include:

$1,336 Refundable Deposit

$269 Inspection Fee

$190 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)



No Cats Allowed



