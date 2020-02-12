All apartments in Pasco
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Lane

3710 Whimbrel Ln · (509) 820-3637
Location

3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3710 Whimbrel Lane · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property

Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.

Open-concept main living space has a fully appointed kitchen with gas range, quartz counter tops & island-bar seating. Gas fireplace in the living room & lots of natural light.
The master bedroom is located away from the other beds with an attached bathroom with double vanity, quartz counter tops & walk-in closet.
Both guest bedrooms have great closet space.
Covered back patio with lighting
Fully fenced back yard
3 car garage
Dog friendly with a fee

Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease term

Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,336 Refundable Deposit
$269 Inspection Fee
$190 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5776899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Whimbrel Lane have any available units?
3710 Whimbrel Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3710 Whimbrel Lane have?
Some of 3710 Whimbrel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Whimbrel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Whimbrel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Whimbrel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Whimbrel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Whimbrel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Whimbrel Lane does offer parking.
Does 3710 Whimbrel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Whimbrel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Whimbrel Lane have a pool?
No, 3710 Whimbrel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Whimbrel Lane have accessible units?
No, 3710 Whimbrel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Whimbrel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Whimbrel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Whimbrel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Whimbrel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
