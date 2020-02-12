3710 Whimbrel Lane

Amenities
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property
Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.
Open-concept main living space has a fully appointed kitchen with gas range, quartz counter tops & island-bar seating. Gas fireplace in the living room & lots of natural light.
The master bedroom is located away from the other beds with an attached bathroom with double vanity, quartz counter tops & walk-in closet.
Both guest bedrooms have great closet space.
Covered back patio with lighting
Fully fenced back yard
3 car garage
Dog friendly with a fee
Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease term
Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,336 Refundable Deposit
$269 Inspection Fee
$190 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5776899)