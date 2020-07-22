All apartments in Parkwood
Find more places like 3803 SE Castlewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkwood, WA
/
3803 SE Castlewood Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

3803 SE Castlewood Drive

3803 Castlewood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkwood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3803 Castlewood Drive Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3803 SE Castlewood Drive Available 11/15/19 Spacious fully remodelled 4BR/2BA Port Orchard home in established neighborhood. - This spacious SK home has room for everyone and has just been completely redone. New floors, paint, fixtures, basically everything!
Main floor has your large living room with wood burning stove, kitchen with all appliances as well as a large dining or family room with a sliding glass door to the fully fenced back yard.
Large Master bedroom on this floor as well as a medium sized second bedroom, full bath and access to your double car garage with lots of cabinets for storage.
Upper level has two more bedrooms and another full bath.
Utility hook ups in the garage.
Electric heat pump for energy efficiency throughout the year, and on city water and sewer.*Bonus Amenity Included* - An added $10.00 to resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Backs onto a greenbelt in an established neighborhood.
Pets under 30lbs negotiable with additional deposit & monthly pet rent.

For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE5205486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive have any available units?
3803 SE Castlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive have?
Some of 3803 SE Castlewood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 SE Castlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3803 SE Castlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 SE Castlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 SE Castlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3803 SE Castlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 SE Castlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3803 SE Castlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3803 SE Castlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 SE Castlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 SE Castlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3803 SE Castlewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Parkwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParkwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkwood Apartments with GymsParkwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Parkwood Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WA
Mill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College