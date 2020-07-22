Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3803 SE Castlewood Drive Available 11/15/19 Spacious fully remodelled 4BR/2BA Port Orchard home in established neighborhood. - This spacious SK home has room for everyone and has just been completely redone. New floors, paint, fixtures, basically everything!

Main floor has your large living room with wood burning stove, kitchen with all appliances as well as a large dining or family room with a sliding glass door to the fully fenced back yard.

Large Master bedroom on this floor as well as a medium sized second bedroom, full bath and access to your double car garage with lots of cabinets for storage.

Upper level has two more bedrooms and another full bath.

Utility hook ups in the garage.

Electric heat pump for energy efficiency throughout the year, and on city water and sewer.*Bonus Amenity Included* - An added $10.00 to resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Backs onto a greenbelt in an established neighborhood.

Pets under 30lbs negotiable with additional deposit & monthly pet rent.



