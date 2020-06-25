Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

9712 Croft St. S Available 06/01/19 Tacoma Tiny Home for Lease. Updated Interior Finishes and Prime Location! - Cute Tacoma One bedroom home with Granite counters, Stainless appliances and new cabinets. Shed for storage and fenced front yard. Large backyard.Washer and Dryer included too. Close to 512 and Pacific Avenue amenities. Your own space and within budget!



Rent is $1250 per month

Monthly water & sewer is $115 (payable to Vista)

Total monthly payment is $1365 per month

Security deposit $1250



Tenant pays electric and trash in their own name.



Application fee: $60 per adult

Admin Fee: 250.00



Home will be available to view 6/1/2019



9712 Croft St S

Tacoma WA 98444



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



(RLNE2864570)