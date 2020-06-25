All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 9712 Croft St. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
9712 Croft St. S
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

9712 Croft St. S

9712 Croft Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9712 Croft Street South, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9712 Croft St. S Available 06/01/19 Tacoma Tiny Home for Lease. Updated Interior Finishes and Prime Location! - Cute Tacoma One bedroom home with Granite counters, Stainless appliances and new cabinets. Shed for storage and fenced front yard. Large backyard.Washer and Dryer included too. Close to 512 and Pacific Avenue amenities. Your own space and within budget!

Rent is $1250 per month
Monthly water & sewer is $115 (payable to Vista)
Total monthly payment is $1365 per month
Security deposit $1250

Tenant pays electric and trash in their own name.

Application fee: $60 per adult
Admin Fee: 250.00

Home will be available to view 6/1/2019

9712 Croft St S
Tacoma WA 98444

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE2864570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 Croft St. S have any available units?
9712 Croft St. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 9712 Croft St. S have?
Some of 9712 Croft St. S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 Croft St. S currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Croft St. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Croft St. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9712 Croft St. S is pet friendly.
Does 9712 Croft St. S offer parking?
No, 9712 Croft St. S does not offer parking.
Does 9712 Croft St. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9712 Croft St. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Croft St. S have a pool?
No, 9712 Croft St. S does not have a pool.
Does 9712 Croft St. S have accessible units?
No, 9712 Croft St. S does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Croft St. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 Croft St. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 Croft St. S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 Croft St. S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College