9712 Croft St. S Available 06/01/19 Tacoma Tiny Home for Lease. Updated Interior Finishes and Prime Location! - Cute Tacoma One bedroom home with Granite counters, Stainless appliances and new cabinets. Shed for storage and fenced front yard. Large backyard.Washer and Dryer included too. Close to 512 and Pacific Avenue amenities. Your own space and within budget!
Rent is $1250 per month
Monthly water & sewer is $115 (payable to Vista)
Total monthly payment is $1365 per month
Security deposit $1250
Tenant pays electric and trash in their own name.
Application fee: $60 per adult
Admin Fee: 250.00
Home will be available to view 6/1/2019
9712 Croft St S
Tacoma WA 98444
Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
(RLNE2864570)