816 127th Street CT E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom rambler with private fenced back yard! - 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceilings and bay window in main living area. Galley kitchen has a large pantry. Master bedroom is complete with walk-in closet and dual sinks in bath. Yard is fully fenced and even has garden space! Great locate, near PLU and close to the freeway. Includes all appliances and washer and dryer!



#3092



Rental Requirements

600 or above credit score

$5250 combined monthly income

2 years good rental history



Small pets considered on case by case with $500 per pet deposit



(RLNE5218135)