316 120th St

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath House Walking Distance from PLU - This cozy house is located only 2 blocks away from Pacific Lutheran University!



Enjoy hardwood floors downstairs, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and waterproof vinyl plank flooring in bathrooms and kitchen.



Upgraded stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry, washer and dryer included, great natural lightning.



First-floor living has ample space for entertaining and you will enjoy the breeze while you are sipping your favorite drink from the balcony.



(RLNE4985389)