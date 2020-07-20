All apartments in Parkland
316 120th St
316 120th St

316 120th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

316 120th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House Walking Distance from PLU - This cozy house is located only 2 blocks away from Pacific Lutheran University!

Enjoy hardwood floors downstairs, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and waterproof vinyl plank flooring in bathrooms and kitchen.

Upgraded stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry, washer and dryer included, great natural lightning.

First-floor living has ample space for entertaining and you will enjoy the breeze while you are sipping your favorite drink from the balcony.

(RLNE4985389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 120th St have any available units?
316 120th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 316 120th St have?
Some of 316 120th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
316 120th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 120th St pet-friendly?
No, 316 120th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 316 120th St offer parking?
No, 316 120th St does not offer parking.
Does 316 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 120th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 120th St have a pool?
No, 316 120th St does not have a pool.
Does 316 120th St have accessible units?
No, 316 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 120th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 120th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 120th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 120th St does not have units with air conditioning.
