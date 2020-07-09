All apartments in Parkland
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

306 119th St S Unit B

306 119th St S · No Longer Available
Location

306 119th St S, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
306 119th St S Unit B Available 06/01/20 Pending Application - Absolutely stunning 1 bd, 1 ba, 1 car detached garage w/approx. 500 SQ FT single family home located on a shared lot with separate parking areas. This home offers beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, gorgeous open-concept kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, new countertops & new cabinetry, lots of room for a living / dining space, spacious bedroom, and a spacious bathroom. The exterior of the home is newly painted. This rental is close to JBLM, PLU, schools, shopping, restaurants, and offers easy highway access.

Rent: $995.00
Security Deposit: $950.00

Utilities: $45.00/month for Water and Sewer. Excessive water usage may result in an increase in water/sewer charges with 30 days notice from owner.

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for Electricity and Garbage and will call to set up these services prior to or day of lease signing. Proof of such transactions may be required by the landlord.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning.

Pet Policy:

1. A pet questionnaire is required to be filled out for approval and can be obtained by emailing Angel angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net.

2. Max 1 pet total with a weight limit of 35 lbs or less.

3. Pets must be 6 months of age or older.

4. If approved, tenants will be required to pay a minimum of $200.00 pet deposit (per pet) and a minimum of $35 pet rent (per pet/per month). Additional deposit may be requested at landlords discretion.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE4958203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 119th St S Unit B have any available units?
306 119th St S Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 306 119th St S Unit B have?
Some of 306 119th St S Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 119th St S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
306 119th St S Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 119th St S Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 119th St S Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 306 119th St S Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 306 119th St S Unit B offers parking.
Does 306 119th St S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 119th St S Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 119th St S Unit B have a pool?
No, 306 119th St S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 306 119th St S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 306 119th St S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 306 119th St S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 119th St S Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 119th St S Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 119th St S Unit B has units with air conditioning.

