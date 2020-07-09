Amenities

306 119th St S Unit B Available 06/01/20 Pending Application - Absolutely stunning 1 bd, 1 ba, 1 car detached garage w/approx. 500 SQ FT single family home located on a shared lot with separate parking areas. This home offers beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, gorgeous open-concept kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, new countertops & new cabinetry, lots of room for a living / dining space, spacious bedroom, and a spacious bathroom. The exterior of the home is newly painted. This rental is close to JBLM, PLU, schools, shopping, restaurants, and offers easy highway access.



Rent: $995.00

Security Deposit: $950.00



Utilities: $45.00/month for Water and Sewer. Excessive water usage may result in an increase in water/sewer charges with 30 days notice from owner.



Utilities: Tenants are responsible for Electricity and Garbage and will call to set up these services prior to or day of lease signing. Proof of such transactions may be required by the landlord.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning.



Pet Policy:



1. A pet questionnaire is required to be filled out for approval and can be obtained by emailing Angel angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net.



2. Max 1 pet total with a weight limit of 35 lbs or less.



3. Pets must be 6 months of age or older.



4. If approved, tenants will be required to pay a minimum of $200.00 pet deposit (per pet) and a minimum of $35 pet rent (per pet/per month). Additional deposit may be requested at landlords discretion.



