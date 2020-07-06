301 118th St S

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CUTE little 3 bedroom - Lots of storage - Close-in Parkland location - FINALLY... an affordable 3 bedroom home!



Built in 1959, this property has all the charm and features of a "mid-century" home.



- Freshly painted... new carpets... newer appliances... updated electrical panel and HW tank.

- 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom.

- Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

- Garage has been converted to 1/2 BONUS ROOM and 1/2 STORAGE.

- Conveniently located close to 512 Highway and Pacific Avenue shopping corridor.

1 very small pet may be possible... call with description.



INTERESTED?

Good!



TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to

apply,

3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be

approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon. Wed and Fri 9 AM - 4 PMand Tue and Thur 10 AM to 5 PM. and we thank you!



