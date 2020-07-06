All apartments in Parkland
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

301 118th St S

301 118th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

301 118th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CUTE little 3 bedroom - Lots of storage - Close-in Parkland location - FINALLY... an affordable 3 bedroom home!

Built in 1959, this property has all the charm and features of a "mid-century" home.

- Freshly painted... new carpets... newer appliances... updated electrical panel and HW tank.
- 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom.
- Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
- Garage has been converted to 1/2 BONUS ROOM and 1/2 STORAGE.
- Conveniently located close to 512 Highway and Pacific Avenue shopping corridor.
1 very small pet may be possible... call with description.

INTERESTED?
Good!

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon. Wed and Fri 9 AM - 4 PMand Tue and Thur 10 AM to 5 PM. and we thank you!

(RLNE5350439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 118th St S have any available units?
301 118th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 301 118th St S have?
Some of 301 118th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 118th St S currently offering any rent specials?
301 118th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 118th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 118th St S is pet friendly.
Does 301 118th St S offer parking?
Yes, 301 118th St S offers parking.
Does 301 118th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 118th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 118th St S have a pool?
No, 301 118th St S does not have a pool.
Does 301 118th St S have accessible units?
No, 301 118th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 301 118th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 118th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 118th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 118th St S does not have units with air conditioning.

